‘One in 4 youngsters in Tamil Nadu out of work, uneducated, untrained’

The handbook’s full-year estimates put the share of young people in the NEET category at 24.5%. Though this has fallen from 34% in 2017–18, the gender divide remains stark.

The share among young women has declined from 49% to 40% over the same period, while the figure for young men stands at 10%. NEET refers to young people who are not working, studying or receiving training. The category does not necessarily mean they are unemployed or unwilling to work; it can also include those engaged in unpaid domestic or care work who are not in education or training.