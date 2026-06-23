One held for jewel theft by digging out corpse in Coimbatore

The detained suspect has been identified as Karthikeyan (27), also known as "Current Karthik", an electrician responsible for maintenance work at the cemetery. Police said he assisted two other accused, Manikandan (25) and Sakthivel (26), in carrying out the crime.

According to the police, the trio exhumed the body of Nagaraj, a fish vendor from Sowripalayam, who was buried on June 7 after succumbing to a brief illness. Nagaraj was fond of wearing a 3.5-sovereign gold chain with a fish-shaped pendant, and his family chose to bury him with the ornament.