One dies in firecracker blast at house in Madurai

MADURAI: A 20-year-old man died and two people, including a woman, suffered serious burn injuries after firecrackers stored at their residence for Deepavali exploded near Melur in the district, police said on Thursday.
The incident occurred in Karungalakudi village near Melur in the small hours of Thursday, causing severe damage to the first floor of the house, which collapsed under the impact of the blast.
The victim is identified as Manoj, a friend who had come to celebrate Deepavali.
According to police, Lokesh (20), a catering student at a private college near Othakadai, had procured crackers from Sivakasi to celebrate the upcoming festival with his friends and had stored them on the upper floor of his house.
The crackers accidentally went off, triggering an explosion that left Lokesh, his mother Yogavani (42), and his college classmate Manoj (20) critically injured.
Manoj succumbed to his injuries later in the hospital.
Fire and rescue services personnel from Kottampatti rushed to the spot and, with the assistance of locals, rescued the injured persons. They were initially transported in a 108 ambulance to the Melur Government Hospital for emergency treatment and later shifted to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for further medical care.
Kottampatti police, supervised by Melur Deputy Superintendent of Police Sivakumar, inspected the scene and launched an investigation. Melur Tahsildar Vasanth also visited the injured persons at the hospital to inquire about their condition.
A case has been registered and further inquiry is underway, police added.