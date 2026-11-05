One dies in firecracker blast at house in Madurai

The incident occurred in Karungalakudi village near Melur in the small hours of Thursday, causing severe damage to the first floor of the house, which collapsed under the impact of the blast.

The victim is identified as Manoj, a friend who had come to celebrate Deepavali.

According to police, Lokesh (20), a catering student at a private college near Othakadai, had procured crackers from Sivakasi to celebrate the upcoming festival with his friends and had stored them on the upper floor of his house.