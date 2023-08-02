One dead, two injured as car rams into bridge near Chetpet in Tiruvannamalai

TIRUVANNAMALAI: One person was killed on the spot and two others (all members of one family) were injured when the car in which they were travelling from Melmalayanoor to Kancheepuram slid into a road side ditch after ramming a low bridge near Chetpet in Tiruvannamalai district in the early hours of Tuesday.

The car was driven by Sivaprakasam (57) of Kancheepuram who was accompanied by his wife Malathi (53) and daughter Nivetha (24). They had all gone to visit a temple at Melmalayanoor and were returning.

When the vehicle neared Chetpet, Sivaprakasam dozed off resulting in the vehicle going out of control and ramming a small bridge and then sliding into a road side ditch. The ambulance crew moved Sivaprakasam and Nivetha to the Vandavasi Government Hospital and also confirmed that Malathi was already dead.