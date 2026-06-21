One dead, many critical after gas leak at seafood export unit in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: At least one person died and several others were hospitalised after a suspected ammonia gas leak at a seafood exports unit near Periyapalayam in Tiruvallur district on Sunday.
According to police sources, around 120 migrant workers, including women from Assam, Odisha, and Jharkhand, were staying on the premises.
The ammonia leak reportedly originated from the seafood processing unit and spread across the premises, affecting several workers.
Many complained of breathing difficulties, while some suffered bleeding from the mouth and nose. The affected workers were rushed to nearby private hospitals for treatment.
The police said one worker died while undergoing treatment. Nine others, who were in critical condition, were later shifted to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.
Further investigations are under way.