One Covid death reported in Tamil Nadu after 5 months

CHENNAI: One death due to COVID-19 was reported in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, after a period of about five months. The COVID-19 deaths have reached to 38,082 after the recent death on Thursday.

The death is said to be reported mainy due to pre-existing comorbid conditions. A 55-years-old female from Ranipet with a history of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus, Systemic Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Disease and Rheumatoid Arthritis was admitted to Peacock Hospital on December 24, 2023.

The patient was taken to the hospital with complaints of difficulty in breathing for 7 days and treated. She was referred to Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai on December 27, 2023. Inspite of the treatment, patient succumbed to the comorbid conditions on December 28, 2023 due to COVID-19 Pneumonia and Acute Pulmonary edema.

The officials from the Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine ( say that the public need not panic about the JN.1 variant as the cases reported have been reported as recovered. The death was due to pre-existing comorbid conditions and people of high risk categories should stay cautious.