Once trapped by DVAC, Tangedco assistant engineer traps colleague for seeking bribe to issue posting order

Now, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has arrested the employee, while also continuing investigations against the engineer-turned-whistleblower in the earlier case.

According to the agency, the complainant, Balasubramanian, an Assistant Engineer with Tangedco at Besant Nagar, was trapped by its officials on September 20, 2023, while allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a person.

After three years, Balasubramanian’s suspension was revoked by the Superintending Engineer, Adyar, on June 12. However, a posting order was yet to be issued by the Chief Engineer (Personnel), Tangedco Headquarters.