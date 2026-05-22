Once denied Secretariat press pass, Jagadeeshwari returns as minister

On Thursday, life came full circle for K Jagadeeshwari, who rolled into the same premises to assume charge as Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment.

A long-time member of C Joseph Vijay's fan club, Jagadeeshwari was elected from the Rajapalayam constituency.

During her days as the chief reporter for a magazine, Jagadeeshwari had at one point applied for a Tamil Nadu government accreditation card.