Once denied Secretariat press pass, Jagadeeshwari returns as minister

CHENNAI: Despite being the chief reporter for a magazine, she was once denied the Tamil Nadu government accreditation card at the Secretariat.
On Thursday, life came full circle for K Jagadeeshwari, who rolled into the same premises to assume charge as Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment.
A long-time member of C Joseph Vijay's fan club, Jagadeeshwari was elected from the Rajapalayam constituency.
During her days as the chief reporter for a magazine, Jagadeeshwari had at one point applied for a Tamil Nadu government accreditation card.
However, owing to a policy decision, the government had temporarily suspended the issuance of accreditation cards to magazine scribes.
When she approached relevant officials for the card, they sent her off empty handed, albeit after explaining the reason. Months later, today, the former journalist got her sweet revenge as she returned to the Secretariat not as a journalist but as a minister.