    In Salem VOC market, Arabian Jasmine (Gundu Malli) costs Rs 700 per kg and White jasmine (Mullai) Rs 600 per kg.

    ByOnline Desk|13 Sep 2024 8:13 AM GMT
    Onam festival effect: Flower prices soar across Tamil Nadu
    Flowers for sale in a flower market

    CHENNAI: Flower prices have seen a significant rise across Tamil Nadu due to the Onam festival.

    In Sankarankovil and Tenkasi, jasmine flowers are priced at Rs 2,000 per kg, Royal jasmine (Pichi) and Crossandra (Kanakambaram) at Rs 1,000 per kg, Tuberose (Sambangi) at Rs 400 per kg, and roses at Rs 260 per kg, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

    In Salem VOC market, Arabian Jasmine (Gundu Malli) costs Rs 700 per kg and White jasmine (Mullai) Rs 600 per kg.

    Onam is being celebrated from September 6 to September 15 this year. A key feature of the ten-day festival is the laying of elaborate floral carpets on the ground.

