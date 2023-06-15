On wife’s request, body of 35-year-old man exhumed for post-mortem in Kovai

COIMBATORE: The body of a 35-year-old man was exhumed and a post mortem performed on Wednesday after his wife alleged that she was unaware of his death in Coimbatore. Police said Devaraj, 35 from Satya Colony near Vadavalli was riding a two-wheeler on Vadavalli-Siruvani Road on January 15, when he was knocked down by an unidentified vehicle. He was immediately rushed to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) and further to a private hospital. Police said Devaraj, however, died without responding to treatment on January 30. After a post-mortem, his body was handed over to his relatives, who then buried it in a cemetery. Meanwhile, Joyce, wife of Devaraj, lodged a complaint that she was unaware of the death of her husband, and his body was buried without her knowledge. She also raised suspicion about his death. Therefore, the police exhumed the body, and doctors from CMCH carried out a post-mortem in front of the family members and buried it again. Further inquiries are on.