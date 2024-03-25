On LS poll campaign trail, Udhayanidhi coins new nickname for PM Modi: Mr 28 paise

CHENNAI: Wondering what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done for Tamil Nadu in his 10-year rule, DMK youth wing secretary and Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin hit out at the BJP leader and also leaders of principal opposition AIADMK, who were allies before snapping ties recently.

“I fondly address Modi as Mr 28 paise. Because for every one rupee we give him as tax, we only get 28 paise back. In the last five years, people of Tamil Nadu have contributed Rs 6.5 lakh crore by way of taxes, we have only received Rs 1.5 lakh crore in return," Udhayanidhi said while campaigning for DMK candidate G Selvam in Kancheepuram constituency on Monday evening.

Referring to the PM Modi’s repeated visit to the State for election campaign, Stalin junior said there were claims from the saffron camp that Modi would contest from Ramanathapuram. "That is why I started my campaign from there. I am daring him. Even if he resides here, they (BJP) will not win a seat in Tamil Nadu,” Udhayanidhi added.

Hitting back at Opposition Leader Edappadi K Palaniswami who had said Udhay was back with his "AIIMS brick", Stalin junior said he would not put that down till the hospital is constructed in Madurai.

Udhayanidhi asserted that he would engage in all forms of protest to get the AIIMS hospital constructed in Madurai.

“At least I showed the brick. Here, a person is beaming,” he added, holding up a photograph of EPS sharing a lighter moment with Modi during the foundation stone laying ceremony of Madurai AIIMS on January 27, 2019.

“He (EPS) says I must change the script. Why should I change my script or ideology? We do not need NEET, we only need AIIMS and state autonomy. Mr EPS, I am not like you. Unlike you, I am not the kind of person who changes script according to the time and person,” he remarked.

“You speak in one tone when you meet OPS. Different tones when you meet Sasikala, Modi, J Deepa or even her driver. DMK cadres are not chameleons. I am Kalaignar’s grandson. I will only speak my ideology. I will engage in all forms of protest to retrieve the rights of the state,” he added.