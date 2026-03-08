On Women's Day, EPS promises Rs 2,000 aid for women, revival of Amma two-wheeler scheme

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Sunday announced that an AIADMK government, if voted to power in the 2026 Assembly elections, would provide Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to women heads of families and revive the Amma subsidised two-wheeler scheme.
In a statement issued on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Palaniswami said the financial assistance was aimed at reducing the economic burden on families and recognising the contribution of women who serve as the backbone of households.
He said an AIADMK government would also reintroduce the subsidised two-wheeler scheme launched during the tenure of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, under which five lakh women would be provided two-wheelers at concessional rates to improve mobility, employment opportunities and economic independence.
Extending Women’s Day greetings, Palaniswami said the party remained committed to supporting women’s welfare, safety and dignity across Tamil Nadu.