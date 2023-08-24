On day of order, T’kudi court adjourns DA case against Anitha Radhakrishnan

CHENNAI: Citing the absence of counsels from both sides, the Thoothukudi principal district court adjourned the case against Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan, in the disproportionate asset case.

The ED had sought the permission of the district court to assist the DVAC in the case filed against Radhakrishnan that the latter had filed in 2006.

The central agency, which registered another case against him, claimed that its investigation revealed the unique modus operandi that he used to infuse unaccounted money into various bank accounts.

Citing this, it sought permission to assist the DVAC in the disproportionate asset case. Though the case was scheduled for orders on Wednesday, the district court adjourned it to September second week, noting that counsel from both sides did not appear.