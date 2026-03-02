On birthday, CM Stalin asserts resolve to defeat conspiracies

In a message posted on social media platform X on the occasion of his 73rd birthday, Stalin said, "We must all unite and defeat the conspiracies that surround us through our intellectual strength."

Highlighting the success of the "Dravidian Model" of governance, the Chief Minister said it has transformed Tamil Nadu into a leading State that the world looks up to. "The schemes and achievements of the Dravidian Model rule have reached the hearts and homes of every single person among the crores of people in Tamil Nadu, " he said, adding that the State now stands as a beacon for the rest of the country, ensuring that Tamils live with their heads held high.