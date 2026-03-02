On birthday, CM Stalin asserts resolve to defeat conspiracies

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday asserted that people must unite to defeat the conspiracies surrounding them through the power of knowledge.
In a message posted on social media platform X on the occasion of his 73rd birthday, Stalin said, "We must all unite and defeat the conspiracies that surround us through our intellectual strength."
Highlighting the success of the "Dravidian Model" of governance, the Chief Minister said it has transformed Tamil Nadu into a leading State that the world looks up to. "The schemes and achievements of the Dravidian Model rule have reached the hearts and homes of every single person among the crores of people in Tamil Nadu, " he said, adding that the State now stands as a beacon for the rest of the country, ensuring that Tamils live with their heads held high.
Meanwhile, birthday wishes poured in from across the nation. President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge conveyed their greetings. Actor Rajinikanth also called the Chief Minister to wish him.
Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and L Murugan, Governor RN Ravi, and Chief Ministers Pinarayi Vijayan and N Chandrababu Naidu extended their wishes through social media.
PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, former BJP State president K Annamalai and Naam Tamilar Katchi president Seeman also conveyed their greetings.
Ministers and alliance leaders met the Chief Minister at Anna Arivalayam to extend their wishes in person.
Earlier in the day, Stalin paid floral tributes at the memorials of former Chief Ministers CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi, as well as social reformer Periyar EV Ramasamy.