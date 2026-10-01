Omnicom scales presence in Coimbatore

CHENNAI: Omnicom Global Solutions (OGS) recently expanded its presence in Coimbatore with the inauguration of a new office, marking another important milestone in the organisation's continued growth in Tamil Nadu.
The facility was inaugurated by K Vignesh, TN minister for Prohibition and Excise in the presence of OGS leadership, employees and guests.
OGS supports agencies and clients worldwide through expertise spanning technology, data, media, creative and business support services. Today, OGS employs more than 1,000 professionals across TN, with operations in both Chennai and Coimbatore.
Designed to support OGS's continued growth in the region, the new office offers seating capacity for up to 200 professionals, more than doubling the capacity of the previous facility.
Through OGS Pro, its graduate development program, OGS has hired more than 700 graduates over the past five years.
Vishal Srivastava, CEO, OGS India-Philippines, said "Coimbatore has emerged as a strong talent destination, supported by a rich education ecosystem, entrepreneurial spirit and highly skilled workforce. This facility reflects our confidence in the region's exceptional talent pool and long-term potential."
Vignesh, in his address, said "TN continues to strengthen its position as a leading destination for knowledge-driven industries, technology and talent. We welcome organisations such as Omnicom Global Solutions that are investing in talent development and creating opportunities for young professionals."