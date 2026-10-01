Omnicom scales presence in Coimbatore

The facility was inaugurated by K Vignesh, TN minister for Prohibition and Excise in the presence of OGS leadership, employees and guests.



OGS supports agencies and clients worldwide through expertise spanning technology, data, media, creative and business support services. Today, OGS employs more than 1,000 professionals across TN, with operations in both Chennai and Coimbatore.



Designed to support OGS's continued growth in the region, the new office offers seating capacity for up to 200 professionals, more than doubling the capacity of the previous facility.