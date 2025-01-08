Omnibus travelling from Velankanni overturns in Tirunelveli; one dead, over 20 injured

CHENNAI: One person died and over 20 sustained injuries as an omnibus operating from Velankanni to Thiruvananthapuram overturned near Takkarammalpuram in Tirunelveli district, said a Daily Thanthi report.

The driver of the bus suddenly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn, leading to the death of a person while several passengers sustained severe injuries.

Police and fire department personnel rushed to the location to rescue those trapped inside the overturned bus.

The injured passengers were immediately taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, the report added.

Meanwhile, the local traffic investigation police have launched an investigation into the mishap.