Omnibus goes up in flames in Tiruchy after tyre burst

TIRUCHY: An omnibus bound from Tirunelveli to Chennai caught fire owing to a tyre burst in Tiruchy on Friday wee hours. Fortunately, all the 27 passengers deboarded the bus safely.

A private bus with 27 passengers was on its way to Chennai from Thisayanvilai in Tirunelveli district on Thursday night when the mishap happened. When the bus reached Mannarpuram in Tiruchy-Chennai bypass around 2 am on Friday, the back tyre of the bus burst leading to fire . As the bus was getting engulfed in fire, the crew ensured all passengers got down.

Fire service personnel from Cantonment reached the spot but by the time, the entire bus was reduced to ashes.

The passengers were later sent to Chennai by an alternate bus. Traffic was diverted on the bypass for an hour due to fire accident.