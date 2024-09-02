'Omnibus fares won't be raised despite toll fee hike in TN'

CHENNAI: The All Omni Bus Owners Association on Monday said that omnibus fares would not be hiked despite financial constraints caused by the imcreased toll fee at 25 plazas along National Highways in the state.

"The toll fee hike at 25 toll booths in Tamil Nadu has come into effect from September 1. The charges have been hiked by 5 to 7 per cent and user fees will additionally go up from Rs 5 to 150 for various categories of vehicles," All Omni Bus Owners Association President A Anbazhagan said in a statement.

He said that despite the financial constraints that the omnibuses were facing, the fares would not be raised.

Anbazhagan also urged the central government to immediately intervene in the matter and "remove the toll plazas which have recovered the project cost and withdraw the user fee hike."