Omnibus driver thrashed by owner for allegedly stealing money in Madurai

MADURAI: An omnibus driver came under attack recently in Madurai for allegedly stealing money.

The driver was thrashed and his hands tied to a window pane, sources said.

A video of the incident went viral on social media prompting police action. The incident occurred on July 23 at Mattuthavani.

Based on a complaint lodged by N Bala Karuppaiah (26) of Thiruvadanai, Ramanathapuram district, the Mattuthavani police filed a case against Rajasekar, owner of the bus.

Investigations revealed that the driver was summoned by the owner of the bus, which departed from Nagercoil and stopped at Mattuthavani, Madurai on the way to Tirupati on Monday evening.

The owner, who waited in the office room, abused the driver, accused him of stealing money from passenger tickets, and threatened to kill him if he did not confess to stealing. The owner is said to have absconded after the incident.