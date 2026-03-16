Omnibus driver held after crash kills two in Kumari; 25 passengers rescued

Twenty-five passengers in the bus escaped unhurt, while one passenger sustained minor injuries.

The deceased were identified as Vijay (28), and Suresh Kumar (41), relatives from Painkulam–Mukkadu near Pudukadai in Kanniyakumari district. The two worked as welders and travelled daily to Nagercoil for work.

Police said the accident occurred around 8 am when the motorcycle was travelling towards Nagercoil. An omnibus heading from Bengaluru to Thiruvananthapuram allegedly lost control, swerved across the road and crashed into the motorcycle.

Both riders sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.