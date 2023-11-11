Begin typing your search...

Omnibus collides with SETC bus in Vaniyambadi; four feared dead

Tirupattur SP Albert John and Vaniyambadi AIADMK MLA G Senthil Kumar visited the injured at the Vaniyambadi government hospital.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 Nov 2023 1:38 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-11 02:25:51.0  )
Omnibus collides with SETC bus in Vaniyambadi; four feared dead
VANIYAMBADI: Four persons feared dead when an SETC and an Omnibus collided at Chettiappanur near Vaniyambadi in the early hours of Saturday.

The mangled SETC bus

The dead included the SETC driver and a woman passenger.

A total of 57 who were injured were rushed to the Vaniyambadi government hospital.

Collector Baskara Pandian visited the spot. The accident reportedly occurred when the SETC bus while navigating a curve went out of control and rammed the Bengaluru-bound Omni bus from Chennai. The SETC bus was on its way to Chennai from Bengaluru.

OmnibusSETC busVaniyambadiVaniyambadi accidentBus Accidentbus accident tamil naduTirupattur SP Albert John
