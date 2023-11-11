Begin typing your search...
Omnibus collides with SETC bus in Vaniyambadi; four feared dead
Tirupattur SP Albert John and Vaniyambadi AIADMK MLA G Senthil Kumar visited the injured at the Vaniyambadi government hospital.
VANIYAMBADI: Four persons feared dead when an SETC and an Omnibus collided at Chettiappanur near Vaniyambadi in the early hours of Saturday.
The dead included the SETC driver and a woman passenger.
A total of 57 who were injured were rushed to the Vaniyambadi government hospital.
Collector Baskara Pandian visited the spot. The accident reportedly occurred when the SETC bus while navigating a curve went out of control and rammed the Bengaluru-bound Omni bus from Chennai. The SETC bus was on its way to Chennai from Bengaluru.
