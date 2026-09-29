Omni bus fares surge ahead of Ayudha Puja, Vijayadashami holidays

CHENNAI: Omni bus fares have surged ahead of the upcoming Ayudha Puja and Vijayadashami holidays, with fares to several southern destinations reportedly crossing Rs 3,000, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
Ayudha Puja falls on October 19 and Vijayadashami on October 20, giving people a four-day holiday including the weekend. Many are planning to travel to their hometowns on October 16 and 17, resulting in increased demand for omni buses.
Passengers have expressed shock over the fares, with tickets to Kodaikanal priced at up to Rs 4,999 and Ooty at Rs 3,500. Fares to Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi have crossed Rs 3,000.
Fares to Madurai, Tiruchy, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Kovilpatti and Virudhunagar have also reportedly risen to around Rs 3,000, compared with the usual Rs 2,000.
For return journeys on October 20 and 21, fares have reportedly risen further. Routes to southern districts that normally cost around Rs 1,200-1,500 are being priced at more than Rs 3,500.
Even passengers booking tickets two to three weeks in advance have reported high fares, with prices dropping on days immediately before and after the holiday period.
Omni Bus Owners Association State President Anbazhagan said the maximum fares for omni buses were fixed and announced in 2024 and that most operators charge accordingly.
“Charging more by a few operators gives all omni bus owners a bad name. Immediate action should be taken against those charging more than the prescribed fare,” he said.
He added that the issue of higher fares tends to recur during festive seasons and consecutive holidays.