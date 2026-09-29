Omni bus fares surge ahead of Ayudha Puja, Vijayadashami holidays

Fares to Madurai, Tiruchy, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Kovilpatti and Virudhunagar have also reportedly risen to around Rs 3,000, compared with the usual Rs 2,000.

For return journeys on October 20 and 21, fares have reportedly risen further. Routes to southern districts that normally cost around Rs 1,200-1,500 are being priced at more than Rs 3,500.

Even passengers booking tickets two to three weeks in advance have reported high fares, with prices dropping on days immediately before and after the holiday period.

Omni Bus Owners Association State President Anbazhagan said the maximum fares for omni buses were fixed and announced in 2024 and that most operators charge accordingly.