Omni bus catches fire in Coimbatore, passengers escape unhurt

CHENNAI: A private omni bus travelling from Tiruvannamalai to Coimbatore was completely destroyed after its front portion caught fire, as reported by Thanthi TV.

The vehicle was carrying over 40 passengers on Sunday night. Through the course of the journey, some of them alighted at their stops after which around 30 passengers were left.

In this situation, when the bus arrived near Peelamedu in Coimbatore, its front part suddenly burst into flames. The driver, Das, immediately halted the bus in the middle of the road and alerted and evacuated the 30 passengers.

Due to this quick action of the driver, there were no casualties.

But as the fire had spread to the entire bus, it got completely destroyed.

On information, the Peelamedu police and fire department personnel rushed to the spot and managed to douse the fire.

The Police Traffic Investigation Division is investigating the cause of the fire.

Recently, another Omni bus in Erode went up in flames where 18 paasengers had a narrow escape