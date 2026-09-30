OMCs push 10kg cylinder, freeze new LPG applications

Distributors of the three public-sector OMCs told DT Next that they were not accepting applications for new domestic LPG connections, neither online nor in person. "All applications have been put on hold," an Indane distributor said.

The restrictions have continued despite a steady supply of cylinders to existing domestic consumers, distributors said.

"The shortage continues to be a recurring problem. Nothing much has changed. In fact, there is no stock availability either," another distributor said. Agencies also said they have received no clarity on the resumption of fresh connections.