OMCs push 10kg cylinder, freeze new LPG applications

CHENNAI: Public-sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) are allegedly pushing 10-kg composite LPG cylinders for households even as they continue to restrict fresh domestic connections, leaving first-time consumers with a costlier option amid the continuing fallout of the US-Israel war on Iran.
Distributors of the three public-sector OMCs told DT Next that they were not accepting applications for new domestic LPG connections, neither online nor in person. "All applications have been put on hold," an Indane distributor said.
The restrictions have continued despite a steady supply of cylinders to existing domestic consumers, distributors said.
"The shortage continues to be a recurring problem. Nothing much has changed. In fact, there is no stock availability either," another distributor said. Agencies also said they have received no clarity on the resumption of fresh connections.
For consumers in urgent need of LPG, some distributors are offering an alternative in the form of a 10-kg composite LPG cylinder. Two such cylinders cost around Rs 9,100 to Rs 9,250 and can be purchased against Aadhaar, distributors said.
In contrast, a conventional 14.6-kg domestic cylinder costs around Rs 936, apart from an initial deposit of around Rs 3,000 for a new connection.
The composite cylinders are being offered as an interim arrangement until fresh domestic connections are permitted.
A distributor said consumers opting for composite cylinders could later shift to a regular domestic connection once new applications are processed. Around Rs 6,000 could be refunded under the arrangement, the distributor said.
For households seeking first-time connection, however, the alternative entails a substantially higher upfront cost.
A consumer who has been waiting for a new connection since June alleged that distributors were keen on pushing the 10-kg composite cylinders.
"When the OMCs can supply the more expensive composite cylinders, why can't they lift the restrictions on new connections?" the consumer asked, alleging that consumers were being made to bear the burden of the ongoing crisis.
Distributors maintained that the composite-cylinder arrangement was only an interim measure.