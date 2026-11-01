OMCL lists Group IV TNPSC vacancies to be filled via outsourcing

The government agency, which has been conducting competitive examinations every year for Group IV posts, may see a reduction in vacancies if these positions are filled through outsourcing, officials said.

"Junior assistant, assistant, office assistant and typist posts have been included in OMCL's manpower cost list. If the government fills these posts through outsourcing, the number of vacancies during the notification by the TNPSC under Group IV could come down," an official at the Secretariat said.