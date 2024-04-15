Old video on AIIMS Madurai protest strikes language debate

CHENNAI: After a protest by the students of AIIMS Madurai demanding to shift to another Institution of National Importance of JIPMER as they are not provided with basic facilities at the Ramanathapuram Government Medical College and Hospital, an old video of the interview of AIIMS Madurai students regarding the issue has led to a row on the language differences for students from the other States.

The Hindi vs Tamil debate has surfaced as the students had alleged that they find it difficult to communicate and there are language barriers for them here.

The majority of the students at AIIMS Madurai are from other States including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and others.

The students of AIIMS Madurai, who are currently studying at Ramanathapuram Government Medical College and Hospital, allege that they are not allowed to celebrate their cultural festivals as it is not their campus.

The students have also raised safety concerns after an incident of theft from one of the hostels of the college, and said that the security has not been enhanced after the incident.

While the issues of improving the basic infrastructure and facilities for the students have been raised to the Union Health Ministry, the language debate is picking up.

The X users stated that while their frustration with not having proper infrastructure, proper security, proper anything regarding their college can be understood, they cannot complain about language problems and not being able to celebrate the festivals.

Users cited examples of AIIMS students in other States saying that if one is going to AIIMS Delhi, they have to learn Hindi for communication. So when they come to TN, they have to learn TAMIL for communication. They cannot complain that patients are speaking in the local language," a user wrote.

A large number of X users agreed on their demand for better administration and education. But questioned that students should not expect the locals to talk in Hindi. Many of them also pointed out the delay in the construction of the institution as a major cause behind the increasing frustration among the students.