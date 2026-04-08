Availability of 5-kg cylinder doubled for migrant workers in TN, Pondy

The initiative comes amid global supply disruptions linked to recent geopolitical developments, with the government taking timely steps to stabilise fuel supplies and protect domestic consumers.

According to an IOC press note, as part of these measures, the Government of India has doubled the daily availability of 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders, which are particularly beneficial for migrant workers, daily wage earners, and other transient populations. In Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, this enhanced allocation is being effectively implemented through strong coordination with State Government departments, ensuring that the benefits reach the intended sections without delay.