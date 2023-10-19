OHT works delayed as police book panchayat prez

VELLORE: A panchayat president wanting to build an overhead tank (OHT) by demolishing an unused toilet complex landed in trouble when a local resident complained to police that she stole steel doors and rods from the demolished premises.

Tholapalli village (Anaicut panchayat union) president Kalpana and her husband Suresh demolished an unused toilet complex built in 2011. Kalpana and Suresh planned to demolish it to construct an OHT on that site. Hence, an earthmover was used to demolish the toilet on September 20. But, trouble arose when a resident Bagyaraj complained to police that steel doors and iron rods from the demolished premises were taken away by Kalpana and her husband.

Inspector Nagaraj registered a CSR against the duo and started investigations. However, discreet enquiries revealed that the panchayat president had already informed the BDO about the proposed demolition. Moreover, the BDO had also wanted them to expedite the construction of the OHT.

“Only a small portion of the toilet complex was demolished and the doors and rods were taken away only for safekeeping. They were not stolen,” sources revealed.

However, because of the police case, the toilet complex has not been demolished in total and the plan to construct the OHT have been consigned to the back burner, villagers said.