It wanted departments to avoid awarding low-value contracts through quotations and limited tenders, instead of open e-tendering.

In a representation to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Finance Minister N Marie Wilson on Tuesday, Arappor Iyakkam convener Jayaram Venkatesan said the November 12 circular was a retrograde step that could undo the improvements made in the State's tendering process.

The circular, issued by Additional Chief Secretary to Government MA Siddique, defines low-value procurement as contracts below Rs 50 lakh for construction and vehicle categories and below Rs 25 lakh for all other procurement categories, including consultancies. It also provides for a Rs 50 lakh threshold for goods manufactured by startups based in the State.