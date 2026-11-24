CHENNAI: Alleging that a recent Finance Department circular, exempting lower-value tenders from the online process, could open the door to corruption in government procurement, anti-corruption organisation Arappor Iyakkam has urged the State government to withdraw the order.
It wanted departments to avoid awarding low-value contracts through quotations and limited tenders, instead of open e-tendering.
In a representation to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Finance Minister N Marie Wilson on Tuesday, Arappor Iyakkam convener Jayaram Venkatesan said the November 12 circular was a retrograde step that could undo the improvements made in the State's tendering process.
The circular, issued by Additional Chief Secretary to Government MA Siddique, defines low-value procurement as contracts below Rs 50 lakh for construction and vehicle categories and below Rs 25 lakh for all other procurement categories, including consultancies. It also provides for a Rs 50 lakh threshold for goods manufactured by startups based in the State.
Arappor said extending open e-tendering to smaller contracts had increased competition and helped the government save public money. Contractors had quoted between 5% and 25% below scheduled rates in several tenders floated by the Chennai Corporation and other departments, Jayaram Venkatesan said.
The organisation has sought amendments to the Tamil Nadu Transparency in Tenders Act and Rules to make end-to-end open e-tendering mandatory for all contracts above Rs 1 lakh.
Arguing that more than 99% of works costing below Rs 50 lakh were not emergency works, Arappor said the government could not use urgency to justify offline procurement. Section 16 of the Act already provides for exemptions during natural calamities and declared emergencies, it pointed out.
For other urgent works, the existing rules allow departments to reduce the tender notification period with written justification and approval from an authority superior to the tender-inviting authority. Arappor also suggested a minimum three-day window for open e-tenders for works below Rs 10 lakh.
It proposed that departments identify recurring maintenance requirements and float open e-tenders for piece-rate contracts lasting six months to one year. This would allow selected contractors to undertake urgent repairs at pre-agreed rates when needed. He urged the government to withdraw the circular and introduce the proposed amendments to strengthen transparency in public procurement.