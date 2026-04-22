Officials travel 160 km to ensure 12 votes at remote booth in Kodayar

The voters — employees of a power station and their families — reside in quarters in Mel Kothaiyar, an area without direct road access from nearby Keel Kothaiyar due to hilly terrain. Transport between the two locations is limited to a winch system operated by power station staff.

To conduct polling, a 14-member team comprising election officials, polling personnel and three police personnel left the Thiruvattar taluk office at around 12 pm on April 22. They carried voting machines, including reserve units to handle any technical issues.