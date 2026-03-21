Officials seize 4,000 kg PDS rice in Thanjavur

It is said that as many as 72 flying squads and Static Surveillance teams have been established in the Thanjavur district, and they have been conducting regular vehicle inspections across the district.

When a flying squad was conducting a vehicle inspection at Vinmanglam bridge near Boothalur in the district, they suspected a mini load truck and inspected the vehicle, in which they found that there were as many as 89 bags of rice together weighing 4,450 kg meant for distribution through the PDS outlets.