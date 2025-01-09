Officials seek bribe to procure sugarcane from ryots: Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss alleged that the officials are demanding bribes from sugarcane farmers to procure their produce for the Pongal season, putting ryots in distress.

The announcement by the government to distribute sugarcane for the Pongal festival to 2.20 crore family card holders hasn’t given farmers cheer because of this bribe seeking, said Anbumani in a statement.

“The government fixed the procurement price of each cane as Rs 35. But, only Rs 22 to Rs 26 per cane is being extended. Moreover, farmers allege that a bribe of Rs 10,000 is sought per truckload of sugarcane. A video clip of a farmer lamenting about the bribery made rounds on social media,” he added.

He pointed out that cultivating one acre would cost Rs 2.5 lakh for farmers, and they make a profit of only Rs 75,000 per acre, losing much of it to bribes if the act isn’t stopped.

If the sugarcane is not procured from them, they will lose the entire investment, Anbumani said.