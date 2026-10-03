Officials review dengue prevention measures in Avadi

A total of 115 people are reported to have contracted dengue in the Avadi Corporation limits between January and September this year. Of these, 29 cases were reported in August, while September recorded the highest monthly figure, with 63 cases.

Against this backdrop, the TNMSC chief inspected various locations in Avadi on Saturday. During his inspection at the Zone 2 office in Tirumullaivoyal, he checked the attendance register of workers involved in dengue prevention measures and reviewed their field activities.

Subsequently, he visited the house of a person affected by dengue on 2nd Cross Street in Vaishnavi Nagar and enquired with the family members. He also reviewed the dengue prevention measures implemented in the locality and the work carried out by field staff.