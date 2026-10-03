Officials review dengue prevention measures in Avadi

CHENNAI: Tiruvallur Collector Kavitha, Avadi Corporation Commissioner Saranya and Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation MD Amrith inspected dengue prevention measures in Avadi Corporation limits on Saturday.
A total of 115 people are reported to have contracted dengue in the Avadi Corporation limits between January and September this year. Of these, 29 cases were reported in August, while September recorded the highest monthly figure, with 63 cases.
Against this backdrop, the TNMSC chief inspected various locations in Avadi on Saturday. During his inspection at the Zone 2 office in Tirumullaivoyal, he checked the attendance register of workers involved in dengue prevention measures and reviewed their field activities.
Subsequently, he visited the house of a person affected by dengue on 2nd Cross Street in Vaishnavi Nagar and enquired with the family members. He also reviewed the dengue prevention measures implemented in the locality and the work carried out by field staff.
He then inspected the dengue ward, pharmacy, laboratory and other medical and health services provided to the public at the Avadi Government Hospital.
During the inspection, officials concerned, including health officers, health inspectors, dengue surveillance and prevention staff, and other field workers, were instructed to continue implementing dengue prevention measures and steps to control other mosquito-borne diseases in Avadi Corporation areas.
Avadi Government Hospital Deputy Director Porchelvi, Avadi Corporation City Health Officer Saraswathi, sanitation officers Moideen and Kumar, health inspectors and other field staff were present during the inspection.