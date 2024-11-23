Officials raid Mevalur Kuppam village panchayat office over fraud by president’s husband

CHENNAI: The Kancheepuram district administration officials searched the Mevalur Kuppam village panchayat office in Sriperumbudur after complaints were raised against the village panchayat president for Rs 3.75 crores money fraud.

The Mevalur Kuppam village panchayat comes under the Sriperumbudur panchayat union and Abirami Rajesh is serving as the President of the village. Abirami’s husband Rajesh is the district vice president of the AIADMK student wing.

The Kancheepuram district administration received complaints against Abirami for not carrying out development works but conning Rs 3.75 crores using forged documents. Following that, based on the collector’s order, a group of district planning officers held a search in the panchayat office for the past three days.

The inspection revealed that all the contracts were given to Rajesh’s company without any tender. It was also found Rajesh had created a fake identity card, with the government emblem, with designation as the advisor for the panchayat president.

Using the fake identity card, Rajesh threatened the factories in the village and demanded money from them. The officers also found Rajesh would hoist the flag in the panchayat office during Independence and Republic Day. An action will be taken against Rajesh based on the report filed by the officers to the district collector.