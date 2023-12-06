Officials not deputed, preparations poor to tackle flooding, says EPS

CHENNAI: A day after cyclonic storm Michaung triggered heavy downpour in Chennai and neighbouring districts, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami criticised the ruling DMK government that it had failed to take precautionary measures despite earlier alerts, putting people in distress.

The state capital is struggling with inundation, while the people are suffering following the cyclonic storm induced rain that lashed the city, said Palaniswami after visiting the waterlogged areas in T Nagar and distributed food and relief measures.

He also charged that the government did not deputy bureaucrats for monitoring and taking appropriate action during heavy rains and cyclone.

“During the AIADMK regime, we had taken measures well ahead of monsoon season and prepared the government machinery to respond to situations,” he said and charged that poor planning is the primary reason for the sufferings of the people.

The government had intentionally cut power supply to prevent people from knowing the ground reality; he said and wondered what happened to the Rs 4,000 crore storm water drainage project.

Earlier in the day, he along with party senior leaders and functionaries paid tribute to former chief minister J Jayalalithaa at her memorial to mark her death anniversary.