Officials interrupt panchayat chief at grievance meet, face ire of local fishers

CHENGALPATTU: Tension prevailed at the grievance meeting held for fishermen in Pudupattinam on Monday when officials rudely interrupted a female panchayat president Gayathri Dhanabal who was conveying the grievances to Union Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries Parshottam Rupala, who was heading the meet.

When she was stating that the local fishermen were not given any employment opportunities, all of a sudden, some officials interrupted her and asked her to go back to her seat before she could complete her speech.

Annoyed by this, irate fishermen who were at the meeting began to protest the manner in which their panchayat president was treated. When the commotion erupted, the minister and police officials intervened and calmed them. Following this, Rupala heard the fishermen’s grievances and promised a solution before concluding the meeting.