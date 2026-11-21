DINDIGUL: Officials buried tonnes of substandard onions brought for distribution through ration shops in pits dug near the market on Friday night.
To tackle the rise in onion prices, the Tamil Nadu government had arranged to distribute onions to the public at subsidised rates through ration shops. For this purpose, 400 tonnes of onions were procured from Nashik through the Central Cooperative Society. Of this, 200 tonnes were sent to Dindigul.
Meanwhile, following complaints from the public that substandard onions were being supplied through ration shops, distribution was stopped, and the stock was withdrawn.
Subsequently, the Central Cooperative Society stored the onions at three shops in the Dindigul wholesale onion market. As the onions were likely to rot, they were put up for sale at Rs 5 per kg. Other traders objected, alleging that substandard onions were being sold, leading to an argument. Following this, the Food Safety Department imposed a fine of Rs 90,000 for selling substandard onions and prohibited further sales.
Although 30 tonnes were sold, the remaining 170 tonnes could neither be sold nor transported back and were left in storage at the market. They gradually began to rot. The onions eventually decayed completely, with worms emerging and a foul smell spreading across the area.
Traders at the market argued with officials and demanded that the rotten onions be removed. Residents of several villages also opposed dumping the onions in their areas.
Consequently, on Friday night, the 170 tonnes of rotten onions were loaded onto lorries using a poclain excavator and dumped in batches into a pit dug on land near the onion market before being buried.
Revenue Divisional Officer Palanivel, Tahsildar Krishnamoorthy, Pollution Control Board Engineer Divya, Zonal Deputy Block Development Officer Arokia George and Food Safety Department Deputy Director Selvam inspected the operation.