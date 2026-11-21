To tackle the rise in onion prices, the Tamil Nadu government had arranged to distribute onions to the public at subsidised rates through ration shops. For this purpose, 400 tonnes of onions were procured from Nashik through the Central Cooperative Society. Of this, 200 tonnes were sent to Dindigul.

Meanwhile, following complaints from the public that substandard onions were being supplied through ration shops, distribution was stopped, and the stock was withdrawn.

Subsequently, the Central Cooperative Society stored the onions at three shops in the Dindigul wholesale onion market. As the onions were likely to rot, they were put up for sale at Rs 5 per kg. Other traders objected, alleging that substandard onions were being sold, leading to an argument. Following this, the Food Safety Department imposed a fine of Rs 90,000 for selling substandard onions and prohibited further sales.