Officials hail BCEDC head’s ‘style of guidance’

VELLORE: District officials, who were pulled up for poor utilisation of funds meant for development of backward classes, were surprised by the firm yet gentle approach of The Backward Classes Economic Development Corporation (BCEDC) Chairman K Khaja Mohindeen.

“Of the Rs 2 crore sanctioned to the district last year only Rs 40 lakh has been spent which comes around 5 per cent,” he pointed out while talking among the bureaucrats. But, the officials were taken aback as he didn’t hit them hard, instead showed them the way out.

The director encouraged them to advertise various schemes and spread posters provided for it widely.

Officials, who were used to being dealt with pretty harshly, even for minor deviances were surprised that nowhere did Mohideen raise his voice or talk tough. “We were surprised by such amicable behaviour by a person from the ruling dispensation,” said an official.