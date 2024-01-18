Officials fail to factor in difficulties of using agri drones, say SHGs

RANIPET: Self-help group members rue that the new central government scheme to provide drones to them to empower women has practical problems, which may hinder the project’s takeoff. They said that the officialdom has failed to consider the members’ practical difficulties.

The Government of India plans to provide 15,000 drones to grade A SHGs at an outlay of Rs 1,261 crore in the three years between 23-24 and 25-26. Farmer sources in Ranipet said that women would be provided a 5-day training after which they would be able to use drones successfully to earn a living.

However, Kuppa Bai of Siruvalayam village in Ranipet district’s Nemili taluk said, “Officials have not factored in practical issues which rural women will face while planning the training. Most husbands would not be willing to send them for the long training period, as it will affect domestic chores. Also, even if husbands accompany wives, many would be willing to do so for a day or so, but not for five days.”

“Another issue is that though a drone can cover 30 acres in a day, it needs manual and technical assistance which necessities employing at least two helpers for mapping the area to be covered and also to ensure that the batteries are charged,” said Malini of Panapakkam.

Farmer leader R Subash said, “While the scheme is laudable, officials obviously failed to understand issues rural women will face in handling drones.”

“In addition to access to fields being rough, drones have to be carried to such areas. Also not all farmers’ fields will have power necessary to recharge the drone’s batteries. While men might carry drone to interior areas in two wheelers it is yet to be understood how women will do this,” he said.

Sources said that though a youth had a commercial drone operation in Jagir Thandalam village nearby he was able to cover only 4 acres in a day due to practical issues involved.

“The scheme will be successful only if it operated commercially as it involves vehicles to carry spare batteries for long time drone operations,” said an official seeking anonymity and concurring with the SHGs and farmers.