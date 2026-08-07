Officials bust sex selection racket in Salem

The suspects, who charged pregnant women Rs 23,000 to disclose the sex of the foetus, escaped during the raid and police have launched a search to trace them.

The accused were identified by police as Vadivel, Radhika, Kanaka and Sukumar. Acting on a tip-off that illegal sex determination scans were being carried out at a house in Muthunayakkanpatti, officials from the Krishnagiri Health Department approached the suspects by posing as prospective customers.

"Two pregnant women were sent to the location after a payment of Rs 46,000 was made through UPI. The group then asked them to come to a house in Salem for the scan. After confirming the location, a trap was planned to catch those involved," a health department official said.

A team led by S Nandhini, Joint Director of Health Services, Salem, along with other health officials and police personnel, conducted a surprise raid at the house.

However, when officials entered the premises, those present allegedly pushed past them and fled in vehicles. Police teams searched the surrounding areas but could not immediately trace the suspects.

Investigations revealed that Kanaka, the mastermind behind the illegal activity, had previously faced multiple cases related to illegal foetal sex determination and abortion.

Investigators also found that the house belonged to Pradeep Das (27). According to police, his wife, who is four months pregnant, was approached by Kanaka, who offered to conduct a scan free of cost to determine the sex of her foetus. Police suspect that Kanaka later convinced the couple to allow the house to be used for conducting illegal scans for other pregnant women.

Health officials seized an ultrasound scanning machine from the premises and lodged a complaint with the Tholasampatti police. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to identify the entire network involved in the illegal activity.