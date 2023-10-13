Official arrested for accepting bribe

THANJAVUR: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Thursday arrested the assistant district fire officer for accepting a bribe of Rs 14,000 for issuing No Objection Certificate (NOC) for an upcoming hospital in Thanjavur city.

According to DVAC, the administrative officials of an upcoming private hospital in Nanjikottai road had recently approached S Muniyandi (56) for an NOC. But he demanded a bribe of Rs 15,000 from them and later reduced it to Rs 14,000 after bargaining with the hospital staff.

However, the hospital officials lodged a complaint with the DVAC, Thanjavur. On Thursday, a team of DVAC caught Muniyandi red-handed while accepting the bribe money at the old bus stand. Subsequently, the team searched his office at the District Fire Office.