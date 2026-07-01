Officers must work with honesty and integrity: CM Vijay

"IAS and IPS officers should work with honesty and integrity. Public services must be delivered efficiently, without delay and without any prejudice," the Chief Minister said.

He reiterated that maintaining law and order remained one of the government's foremost priorities and called upon police officers to discharge their duties professionally while ensuring the safety and security of the public.

Following the conference, the Chief Minister presented awards to IAS and IPS officers in recognition of their outstanding performance during their tenure as district collectors and superintendents of police.