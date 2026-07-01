Officers must work with honesty and integrity: CM Vijay

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday directed IAS and IPS officers to ensure effective maintenance of law and order across Tamil Nadu.
Addressing the valedictory session of the two-day conference of district collectors and senior police officers at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister said officials should work with honesty, integrity and impartiality while focusing on the timely delivery of public services.
Vijay asked officials to accord priority to essential sectors such as drinking water supply, healthcare, electricity, education, and the safety of women and children.
"IAS and IPS officers should work with honesty and integrity. Public services must be delivered efficiently, without delay and without any prejudice," the Chief Minister said.
He reiterated that maintaining law and order remained one of the government's foremost priorities and called upon police officers to discharge their duties professionally while ensuring the safety and security of the public.
Following the conference, the Chief Minister presented awards to IAS and IPS officers in recognition of their outstanding performance during their tenure as district collectors and superintendents of police.
Former Kanniyakumari Collector R Alagumeena received an award for the effective disposal of petitions received through the chief minister's special cell.
Former district collectors Asha Ajith (Sivaganga) and PN Sridhar (Kanniyakumari) were honoured for promoting Tamil in governance.
Awards for implementing successful environmental initiatives were presented to former collectors MN Poonkodi, T Prabhushankar and Mercy Ramya.
Former collectors VP Jeyaseelan, K Shanthi, JU Chandrakala and P Priyanka were recognised for initiatives for the welfare of persons with disabilities.