Offers prayers at Sendraya Perumal Temple

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami commenced his campaign for the Lok Sabha polls after offering prayers at Sendraya Perumal Temple in Periya Soragai in Salem on Sunday morning.It has been the custom for the AIADMK leader to offer prayers to the deity before taking up campaigning during every poll.

He then distributed pamphlets to the public highlighting the achievements of AIADMK and asked to vote for Salem constituency candidate P Vignesh.

As the women performed ‘aarti’ to both Palaniswami and Vignesh, the candidate absentmindedly attempted to take money from his pocket to give in return. Then, Palaniswami acted swiftly to pull away his hands as giving money for such acts is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.