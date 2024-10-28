Offer Rs 1 lakh per acre to farmers for delay in desilting Madurantakam lake: Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Slamming the delay in completing the desilting of Madurantakam lake, PMK founder S Ramadoss demanded the government to provide Rs 1 lakh per acre to the farmers who are affected by the delay.

The senior leader said that the work is not completed even after 4 years. Due to this, farmers could not cultivate crops, he said in a statement. "As much as Rs 120 crore was allocated and the works were started in June 2021. The works should have been completed in 24 months," he pointed out.

The senior PMK leader added that due to the delay, the lake has become dry. Apart from agriculture, drinking water supply has also been affected because of this faux pas, he alleged.

"As fields have overgrown prosopis juliflora (seemai karuvelam), the government should provide Rs 1 lakh per acre to remove them and as compensation," he urged.