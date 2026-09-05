Of 7,000 cusecs released from Mettur, only 1,500 cusecs reach Upper Anicut Low quantum not to help irrigation: Experts

TIRUCHY: Despite the release of 7,000 cusecs of water from Mettur on September 1 by the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, only 1,500 cusecs have reached the Upper Anicut (Mukkombu barrage) in Tiruchy on Friday (September 4).
Due to the low storage level in Mettur, the release of water for the Delta irrigation was delayed, resulting in kuruvai failure. However, the Chief Minister Joseph Vijay on September 1 released water from Mettur when it stood at 92 feet. As the inflow was 8,456 cusecs, 7,000 cusecs of water were released, which reached Mayanur barrage in Karur on Thursday.
Sources said that the flow was very low and Mayanur could get only 2,737 cusecs initially, and later it touched 4,081 cusecs. Subsequently, 2,050 cusecs of water were released from Mayanur to Upper Anicut.
On Friday at around 6 am, the water released from Mayanur reached the Upper Anicut. Despite there being 777 cusecs of water already, which was utilised for drinking purposes, the Upper Anicut could receive only 1,500 cusecs out of the 2,050 cusecs released from Mayanur.
Though the officials predicted the flow would increase, they released 1,500 cusecs as received into the Cauvery. Officials said that the water released from the upper anicut would reach Grand Anicut (Kallanai) on Saturday and it would be released for irrigation on Sunday.
Meanwhile, irrigation experts said that the water release should be above 16,000 cusecs only when it could be utilised for irrigation. The present flow could only flow into the main river, and the branch rivers and canals from which the water is diverted for irrigation could have no water.
While the farmers have already been fighting for the release of water into the irrigation canals, the meagre quantum of water could fail to satisfy the irrigation needs, stressed irrigation experts.