Odiyur lagoon will be cleared by January 2026: NHAI

CHENNAI: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that soil and other materials dumped inside the Odiyur lagoon will be cleared within one month after the construction of a major bridge on East Coast Road. The works are expected to be completed by January 26.

In a report, the Authority said that the ECR connecting Chennai and Puducherry was initially designated as a state highway. The Government of India decided to develop various roads in the country under Bharatmala Pariyojana. The Chennai-Puducherry stretch is also included in the project.

"The present project under implementation is of national importance and connects the lengths and breadths of the coastal region of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The project is aimed at developing and improving the road infrastructure of the State including the connectivity of the neighboring State of Puducherry.

This will open the opportunities for economic prosperity, freight movement, movement of people, industrialization and also decongest other National Highways and lead to the prosperity of the crores of people living in the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry," said the report.

The report added that there is a 2-lane major bridge of 240m across Odiyur Lake connecting Paramankeni and Mudaliarkuppam villages in Cheyyur taluk. The approaches to the major bridge are on the S-curve with a radius of 270mts. "For improving the geometrics at the highway, it is proposed to construct a new bridge of 490m in the realignment to improve the geometrics of approaches to meet the design speed requirements of 100 km/hr," the report said.

K Saravanan, an activist, filed a case against the project, praying for a direction to remove all the soil and other materials dumped inside the Odiyur lagoon, restore the area to its original condition and also not lay any road/highway in the lagoon.

The applicant alleged that soil has been dumped inside the lagoon area in violation of NGT orders.