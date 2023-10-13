Odisha youth arrested for smuggling 18 kg ganja at Tiruchy railway station

TIRUCHY: A youth from Odisha was arrested on Thursday by the Tiruchy RPF personnel for smuggling 18 kg ganja. The accused, Pramod Nayak (26), was secured after he was found moving suspiciously at platform 2 of the Tiruchy Junction railway station while RPF personnel were conducting regular inspections.

After conducting inquiry, they found four kilogram of ganja worth Rs 80,0000 in his belongings and soon, they seized the bundle from him. In the subsequent inspection, the RPF sleuths found a bag left abandoned in the same platform.

The bag had 14 kg of ganja worth Rs 2.80 lakh in four bundles. Nayak confessed that the particular bag also belonged to him. In the further inquiry, the RPF personnel found that he was smuggling ganja by Howrah Express train and was planning to distribute it to the local agents in and around Tiruchy.