Odisha train mishap: TN Police announce helplines

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Police has announced helpline numbers to avail information for the families of those who travelled in Chennai bound Coromandel Express which met with accident in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday evening.

Those seeking information can contact the numbers 044- 28447701 and 044 - 28447703.

As on Saturday morning, government authorities have estimated the death toll to be more than 240 persons and over 900 injured, making it one of the worst railway accidents in India in the recent times.