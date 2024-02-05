Octogenarian woman succumbs to injuries after attack by caretaker

CHENNAI: An 84-year-old woman who was attacked by her caretaker last week succumbed to her injuries on Monday.

Police have booked the caretaker woman on murder charges.

The victim, C Pon Rasathi (84) lived in an apartment complex in Gangaiamman Nagar, Mogappair (west). Since she was living alone, she had engaged a caretaker through an agency about two months ago.

The agency had sent a woman, B Kanniammal (58) of Kancheepuram as a caretaker for the octogenarian.

On January 28, Kanniammal called Rasathi's relatives and told them that the octagenarian had fell down and sustained injuries after which they rushed and took the elderly woman to the hospital.

However, when the relatives checked the CCTV footage in the house, they found that the caretaker had assaulted the senior citizen and pushed her down which led to the fracture.

Nolambur Police have altered the case to murder.

The caretaker woman will be arrested and remanded, police said.