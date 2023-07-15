Begin typing your search...

Octogenarian sentenced to 20-years for sexually abusing mentally unsound minor

Based on the complaint filed by her parents, Jayankondam All Women Police registered a case against Sundaram and arrested him.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|14 July 2023 10:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-07-14 22:30:28.0  )
Representative image (File)
TIRUCHY: An octogenarian was sentenced to 20-years of imprisonment on Friday for sexually abusing a mentally unsound 15-year-old girl.

On August 18, 2022 T Sundaram (81), a resident from Udayarpalayam in Ariyalur, sexually abused the girl. Based on the complaint filed by her parents, Jayankondam All Women Police registered a case against Sundaram and arrested him.

Judge Karnan of Ariyalur Mahila court who heard the case sentenced him to 20-years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000. Subsequently he was taken to the Central prison.

DTNEXT Bureau

